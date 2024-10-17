Catholic World News
Lawmakers question effects of abortion pill on water supply
October 17, 2024
» Continue to this story on CatholicVote
CWN Editor's Note: Ten members of Congress have asked the Biden administration to study the possible effects of the abortifacient drug mifepristone on the nation’s water supply.
In a letter to Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the lawmakers wrote:
Given the steadily increasing rate of at-home chemical abortions, it is vital that the [EPA] ensure mifepristone, the drug’s active metabolites in blood and placenta tissue, and the fetal remains of unborn children — all of which are unbelievably being flushed into America’s wastewater system — do not pose a threat to the health and safety of humans and wildlife. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!