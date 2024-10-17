Catholic World News

Pope decries war, urges anti-hunger spending instead

October 17, 2024

@Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: In a tweet for World Food Day (October 16), Pope Francis wrote that “war brings out the worst in humanity: selfishness, violence and dishonesty.”

“Let us reject the line of reasoning that embraces weapons, and instead transform massive military expenditures into investments to combat hunger and the lack of healthcare and education,” the Pope added.

There is usually coordination between papal messages and papal tweets, but not so on October 16: the Pope’s message for World Food Day made no mention of war or of military expenditures.

