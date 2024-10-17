Catholic World News

In World Food Day message, Pope calls for subsidiarity, solidarity

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for World Food Day (October 16), Pope Francis told the director general of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization that “political and economic decision-makers at international level must listen to the demands of those at the bottom of the food chain, such as small-scale farmers, and of intermediate social formations, such as the family, who are directly involved in providing food for people to eat.”

“Vigorous solutions to address and solve the food problems of our time require that we consider the principles of subsidiarity and solidarity as the foundations of our development programs and projects, so that we never delay truly listening to the needs that come from below, from the workers and farmers, from the poor and hungry, and from those who live in hardship in isolated rural areas,” the Pope continued. “Jesus Christ has taught us: ‘Whatever you wish that men would do to you, do so to them; for this is the law and the prophets’ (Mt 7:12).”

