Cardinal Zuppi continues talks in Moscow to free Ukrainian children

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, continuing his diplomatic mission to Moscow as a peace envoy for Pope Francis, met on October 15 with Metropolitan Antonij of Volokolamsk, the head of external relations for the Patriarchate of Moscow. He also met with Mari Lvov-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

The main subject of the cardinal’s talks was the effort to secure the release of Ukrainian children who area being held by Russia.

