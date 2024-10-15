Catholic World News

Pray for warmongers, Pope tweets

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for prayers for warmongers on October 12, a day after he appealed for a ceasefire in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East.

“Let us pray together for those who seek war and those who spark them, stir them up senselessly, prolong them uselessly, or cynically profit from them,” the Pope tweeted on October 12. “May God enlighten their hearts, and set before their eyes the trail of misfortune they cause!”

Later in the day, he added:

I appeal to the international community to work to end the spiral of revenge in the Middle East and prevent further attacks that could force the region into an even greater war. #Peace

