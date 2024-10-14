Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for Middle East ceasefire, including in Lebanon

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “I call for an immediate ceasefire in all theatres of conflict in the Middle East, including Lebanon,” Pope Francis tweeted on October 11, ten days after Israel invaded the nation.

“Let us pray together for the Lebanese people, especially for residents in the south who have been forced to flee their homes,” he added. “May they soon be able to return and live in peace.”

