Catholic World News

After papal audience, Argentine cabinet minister warns against making Pope a partisan figure

October 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on @nsotelolar

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Nahuel Sotelo Larcher, Argentina’s Secretary for Worship and Civilization, in an October 11 audience.

“Today I met with Pope Francis,” Sotelo tweeted. “It is good to know that the Church always has its doors open to everyone.”

“Many times conflicts or interpretations contrary to the truth are fomented,” Sotelo continued. “It does a lot of harm to the country when certain sectors make partisan the figure of Francis.”

Sotelo is a member of President Javier Millei’s cabinet. In February, the Pope met with Millei, who had harshly criticized the Pontiff during his campaign. In March, the nation’s bishops critiqued Millei’s economic policies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!