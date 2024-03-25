Catholic World News

Argentine bishops critique Milei’s policies

March 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Argentina have released a highly detailed critique of the policies of President Javier Milei, charging his government with “social insensitivity.”

The justice-and-peace commission of the bishops’ conference said that Milei’s policies have led to the loss of 200,000 jobs and caused severe problems for small businesses and small farms. The report also cited high inflation and cuts in public problems.

The bishops’ report argues that the Milei regime has caused major problems for low-income workers. Ironically, the president has drawn much of his political support from that sector.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!