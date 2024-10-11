Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Don’t blind yourself to the needs of the homeless

October 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “So many people spend their lives accumulating possessions, concerned only about their own wellbeing and not the good they can do,” Pope Francis tweeted on October 10, which is commemorated in some places as World Homeless Day.

The Pope continued, “Yet, our life is empty when it is centered on our own needs and we blind ourselves to the needs of others! #WorldHomelessDay”

