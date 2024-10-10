Catholic World News

Pope to meet Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

October 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will meet on October 11 with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

This will be the Pontiff’s third meeting with the Ukrainian leader since the onset of the war. Zelenskyy met privately with the Pope in June, when both were attending the G-7 meeting; they had previously met in May 2023.

