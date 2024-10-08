Catholic World News

Restoration of baldacchino at St. Peter’s nearing completion

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The massive baldacchino over the main altar of St. Peter’s basilica will be unveiled on October 27, at the completion of a 10-month restoration project.

The Bernini-designed canopy that towers over the altar has been surrounded by scaffolding this year. The unveiling of the restored baldacchino will take place at a Mass marking the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality.

