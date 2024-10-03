Catholic World News

Pope venerates Chair of St. Peter

October 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Prior to the opening Mass of the October 2024 session of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis venerated the Chair of St. Peter, a key symbol of papal authority.

The Chair, a gift of the 9th-century Carolingian emperor Charles the Bald, is usually located in the apse of St. Peter’s Basilica. It is now, however, undergoing restoration work, and the Pope venerated it in the basilica’s Ottoboni sacristy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

