Cardinal Parolin: Human well-being must be goal in confronting anti-microbial resistance

September 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a high-level UN meeting on anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the Pope’s Secretary of State emphasized that “human beings are preeminent among living creatures, and therefore human well-being must be the overarching goal of all efforts to combat AMR.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s emphasis on the centrality of human well-being follows a leading Vatican diplomat’s pushback against the language of animal, plant, and fungi rights in a UN document.

Animal health was among the topics discussed at the UN meeting on anti-microbial resistance. In emphasizing the centrality of human well-being, Cardinal Parolin said that “the response to AMR necessarily involves numerous sectors, not only medicine but also those involving animals and the environment.”

“To effectively combat AMR, poverty and its consequences, including lack of access to healthcare and inadequate living conditions, must be addressed,” Cardinal Parolin added.

