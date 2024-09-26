Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch urges UN intervention in Lebanon

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai has called upon the UN Security Council to “intervene effectively” to stop the escalation of bombing in Lebanon.

The Lebanese prelate offered his thanks to the families that have helped the wounded and sheltered people who have been driven out of their homes by the bombing. Meanwhile he urged the UN to push all parties to “end the war and start negotiations.”

