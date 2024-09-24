Catholic World News

Pope Francis names 28 consultors to Vatican doctrine office, including controversial theologian

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named 28 consultors to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. All 28 are Italian or teach at pontifical institutions in Rome.

Among them is Father Maurizio Chiodi, theology professor at the refounded Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and the Family Sciences, who has questioned Catholic teaching on contraception.

