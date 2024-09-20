Catholic World News

Pew surveys find US trends away from religious affiliation

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a reflection on trends in American opinion during 20 years of polling, Pew Research notes a sharp rise in the number of people who are not affiliated with any religious group. These “nones” now account for 28% of all Americans—more than any other single religious group. Catholics make up 20% of the population, constituting the second-largest group. (Protestants account for 41%, but are divided along sectarian lines.)

Pew also points to a large swing toward public approval of same-sex marriage. In 2004, 60% of the American public opposed legal recognition of same-sex unions; by 2023, 63% supported it.

On abortion a similar liberal trend is clear. In 2007, 63% said abortion should be legal in all cases; by 2022 that number had risen to 85%. Remarkably, among Republicans the number held steady, with roughly 40% accepting unrestricted abortion.

