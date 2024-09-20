Catholic World News

Trump cancels visit to Marian shrine

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump presidential campaign has canceled a plan for the former president to visit the national shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, September 20.

Trump had been scheduled to visit the shrine along with Poland’s President Andrezej Duda.

No reason was announced for the schedule change.

