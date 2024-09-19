Catholic World News

Papal appeals for World Alzheimer’s Day, prayer for peace

September 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his September 18 general audience, Pope Francis issued appeals for World’s Alzheimer’s Day and for prayer for peace.

“Next Saturday, September 21, we celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day,” the Pope said. “Let us pray that medical science may soon offer prospects for a cure for this disease and that increasingly appropriate interventions may be activated to support the sick and their families.”

“Let us pray for peace: let us not forget that war is a defeat,” the Pope added. “Let us not forget Palestine, Israel, let us not forget tormented Ukraine, Myanmar and so many places where there are wars, ugly wars. May the Lord give everyone a heart that seeks peace to defeat war, which is always a defeat.”

The Vatican omitted these appeals from its official English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

