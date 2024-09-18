Catholic World News

At international conference, Holy See reiterates support for nuclear non-proliferation

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, is representing the Holy See at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 68th General Conference in Vienna.

The prelate expressed “unwavering support for the IAEA’s numerous contributions to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, as well as to the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies. It is essential that these technologies must always be approached from a perspective that serves the common good of humanity and the integral human development of each person.”

Archbishop Gallagher also expressed concern about the safety of two nuclear power plants in Ukraine and reiterated Pope Francis’s support “for the ultimate goal of the total elimination of nuclear weapons,” which “becomes both a challenge and a moral and humanitarian imperative.”

