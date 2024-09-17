Catholic World News

Papal tweet notes Season of Creation

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On September 16, Pope Francis tweeted, “When we make space for the Lord, we are able to open ourselves to all of Creation and to every creature. We then understand that life is a gift from the Father, who loves us deeply and desires that we belong to Him and to one another. #SeasonOfCreation”

The season, begun as an ecumenical initiative, was later embraced by the Vatican. It begins on September 1—the World Day of Prayer for Creation in the Orthodox churches (since 1989) and the Catholic Church (since 2015)—and concludes on October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

