Renewal, communion, service: papal encouragement for Theatines on 500th anniversary

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the the Congregation of Clerics Regular (Theatines), along with associated pilgrims, on September 14, the 500th anniversary of the order’s founding by St. Cajetan and three others.

“I thank you, and I would like to encourage you to continue to walk in this threefold direction, in renewal, communion and service,” the Pope said to the pilgrims in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the four founders began their order.

The Pope added:

Five hundred years ago your founders did not consecrate their life to a building site filled with bricks and marble, but to living stones (cf. 1 Pt 2:4-5); they consecrated their life to the Church with a capital “C”; the Church, Bride of Christ, people of God and mystical body of the Lord.



It is for her good that each of them spent themselves to the very end, bringing to life a work that, after centuries of fidelity, is today entrusted to you. Be bold and go forward!

