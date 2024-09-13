Catholic World News

Theatines mark 500th anniversary of founding

September 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On September 14, the Congregation of Clerics Regular (Theatines) marks the 500th anniversary of its founding by St. Cajetan and three others, including the future Pope Paul IV.

The order, founded with an emphasis on clerical asceticism, apostolic work, and poverty, grew to 1,400 members by 1700 and has produced 250 bishops.

The order entered a period of significant decline with the anticlerical revolutions of the 18th and 19th centuries. According to the Vatican newspaper, 133 Theatine priests (as of 2014) minister in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

