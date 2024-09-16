Catholic World News

Papal closeness to typhoon victims in Myanmar, Vietnam

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, in a September 15 tweet, expressed his “closeness to the people of Vietnam and Myanmar, suffering due to floods caused by a violent typhoon.”

“I pray for the deceased, the injured, and the displaced,” he continued, echoing comments made during his Angelus address. “May God sustain those who have lost their loved ones and their homes, and bless those who are bringing aid.”

Typhoon Yagi, to which the Pontiff referred, has killed at least 840 people and caused over $14 billion in property damage.

