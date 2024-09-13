Catholic World News

Vatican approves ‘Mass for the Holy Year’

September 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has approved a Missa pro Anno Sancto (Mass for the Holy Year) for use during the 2025 jubilee.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has made the Mass texts available online in Latin, English, and Spanish.

The Vatican approved the texts in May; the USCCB published them online in September.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!