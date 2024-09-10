Catholic World News

Papal condolences following Kenyan school fire

September 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to the archbishop of Nyeri, Kenya, following a deadly fire at a school there.

The Pontiff expressed his “spiritual closeness to all who are suffering the effects of this calamity, especially the injured and the families who grieve,” commended the souls of the dead to God’s mercy, and offered prayers for civil authorities.

