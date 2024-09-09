Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines Oklahoma bid to restore federal funds cut over abortion policy

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of the US has declined to hear a plea from the state of Oklahoma to block enforcement of a Biden administration policy that blocks federal funding for family-planning programs in the state because of Oklahoma’s pro-life policies.

The Biden administration insisted the recipients of the federal funds should provide women with abortion referrals.

