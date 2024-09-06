Catholic World News

Irish government abuse inquiry: 50 alleged abusers at Brothers of Charity school

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish government inquiry into abuse allegations at religious-order schools found that a disproportionately high number involved schools for disabled students.

2,395 allegations of historical sexual abuse (1927-2013) involved 884 alleged abusers in 308 schools. 590 of the allegations, lodged against 190 alleged abusers, involved 17 schools for disabled students (p. 6).

166 of these allegations were made against 50 alleged abusers at a school for the disabled run by the Brothers of Charity in Glanmire, Ireland.

