Irish government inquiry finds 2,395 abuse allegations at religious-order schools

September 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on RTE

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government has published a multivolume report into historic sexual abuse at schools operated by religious orders.

“The Scoping Inquiry has been told of some 2,395 allegations of historical sexual abuse, involving 884 alleged abusers in 308 schools across all parts of the country between the years 1927 to 2013,” the Department of Education announced. “Most of these allegations have been reported from the records of some 42 religious orders who currently or previously ran schools in Ireland.”

590 of the allegations, involving 190 alleged abusers, involved schools for disabled students (p. 6).

