Pope Francis: Listen to the pain of the earth and of victims of environmental catastrophes

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for his September prayer intention (for the cry of the earth), Pope Francis said, “If we took the planet’s temperature, it will tell us that the Earth has a fever. And it is sick, just like anyone who’s sick. But are we listening to this pain?”

He continued, “Do we hear the pain of the millions of victims of environmental catastrophes? The ones suffering most from the consequences of these disasters are the poor, those who are forced to leave their homes because of floods, heat waves or drought.”

The Pope added:

Dealing with the environmental crisis caused by humans, such as climate change, pollution or the loss of biodiversity, begs responses that are not only ecological, but are also social, economic and political. We must commit ourselves to the fight against poverty and the protection of nature, changing our personal and community habits.

