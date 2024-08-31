Catholic World News

September papal prayer intention: for the cry of the earth

August 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for September 2024, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “each one of us will hear and take to heart the cry of the Earth and of victims of natural disasters and climactic change, and that all will undertake to personally care for the world in which we live.”

