Canadian bishop faces inquiry on Father Rosica abuse charges

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ronald Fabbro of London, Ontario, is facing a Vatican investigation of his response to charges of sexual assault brought against Father Thomas Rosica , The Pillar reports.

A younger priest brought the charge against Father Rosica in March, but said that he had informed Bishop Fabbro several years earlier about the alleged assault. The younger priest—whose identity has not been made public—says that the bishop refused to listen to his complaint.

