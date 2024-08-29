Catholic World News

Father Rosica faces sex-assault charge

August 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Rosica, the Canadian priest who sometimes acted as spokesman for the Vatican press office, has been charged with sexual assault by a younger priest.

Father Rosica, who gained prominence as the head of the Salt and Light Media Foundation, was a leading figure in Catholic media for years. He was a leading organizer of World Youth Day in Toronto in 2002, and appeared as a Vatican spokesman during the 2015 visit of Pope Francis to the US and the 2019 summit meeting in Rome on sexual abuse.

Later in 2019, however, Father Rosica was charged with multiple cases of plagiarism in his writing. Those charges led to his resignation from Salt and Light.

The sexual-assault charge has been filed by a younger priest—whose name has been withheld—who assisted with preparations for World Youth Day in 2022. Father Rosica has denied the charges.

