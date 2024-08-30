Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese introduces ‘green’ burial sites

August 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago is introducing “natural” burial plots in a section of St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois.

The new section, dedicated to St. Kateri Tekakwitha, will allow for the use of biodegradable caskets and burial without chemical embalming. This option responds to “a growing environmental consciousness among Americans,” the archdiocese said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!