Body of St. Teresa of Avila still incorrupt

August 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Avila, Spain, has announced that the body of St. Teresa of Avila remains incorrupt, more than 440 years after her death.

Officials of the Carmelite order opened the saint’s tomb on August 28, examined her remains, and them to be “in the same condition as at the last opening in 1914.”

