‘Vatican Girl’ brother voices no confidence in Vatican probe of her fate

August 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The brother of Emanuela Orlandi—the teenage girl, and daughter of a Vatican employee, who disappeared in 1983—said he has “no confidence” in the Vatican’s latest investigation into her death.

During a talk delivered in Sicily, Pietro Orlandi also said that “despite making many requests, I’ve never been given the possibility” of a private audience with Pope Francis.

“We will never resign ourselves to the disappearance of my sister,” he added. “We will continue to fight to know the truth.”

