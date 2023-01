Catholic World News

Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 1983, Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old girl and Vatican citizen (her father worked for the Vatican Bank), disappeared. The Vatican closed an inquiry into the case in 2020.



The decision to reopen the investigation comes amid calls for an Italian parliamentary inquest.

