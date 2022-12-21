Catholic World News

Italy: Parliamentary inquest eyed for missing ‘Vatican girl’

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1983, Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old girl and Vatican citizen (her father worked for the Vatican Bank), disappeared. The Vatican closed an inquiry into the case in 2020.



“Ever since, her fate has generated a beehive of theories and speculation, usually fueled by would-be bombshell revelations which, upon examination, turn out to deliver less than promised,” John Allen recently commented.



Interest in the case has revived since the airing of “Vatican Girl,” a Netflix documentary described as offering “conspiracy theories in the style of Dan Brown.”

