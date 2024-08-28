Catholic World News

Preserve human dignity in a time of ‘anthropological revolution,’ Pope urges

August 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the dangers of an “ongoing anthropological revolution,” in a message to the 17th Inter-Christian Symposium, which is meeting this week to discuss the topic, “What is Man?”

Developments in areas such as artificial intelligence “are forcing today’s men and women to rethink their identity, their role in the world and in society, and their vocation to transcendence,” the Pontiff observed.

Noting that this week’s conference brings together Catholic and Orthodox scholars, the Pope said that the defense of human dignity “against very real threats such as poverty, war, exploitation and others is a common commitment for all Churches to work on together.”

