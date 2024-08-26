Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop sees government ‘sitting on a time bomb’

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb,” the president of the country’s episcopal conference warned as he opened a meeting of the bishops.

Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri said that widespread demonstrations, organized primarily by young people, are likely to continue because the government is not taking action to address complaints about poverty and official corruption.

The archbishop charged that “security agents try to repress the protest participants and their supporters with fabricated accusations,” while trying to “give the impression that everything is fine in the country and there was never any real need to protest.”

