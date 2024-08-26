Catholic World News

Luxembourg Catholic charity scandal deepens

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Luxembourg, the official Catholic charitable agency in that country, received emergency bank loans of over €30 million early this year, The Pillar reports.

Earlier this month Caritas Luxembourg filed fraud charges against one of its employees, pointing to unexplained losses of over €60 million from its accounts.

