Late Cardinals O’Connor, Bernardin declined to address Democratic conventions

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Noting the controversy raised by Cardinal Blase Cupich by his invocation at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle La Rosa provides “A brief history of Catholic convention prayers” for The Pillar.

The late Cardinal John O’Connor of New York twice declined an invitation to give the invocation at Democratic national conventions in that city, in 1984 and 1992. Similarly the late Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, famous for espousing the “seamless garment” approach, nevertheless turned down an invitation from the Democrats in 1998.

Cardinal Roger Mahony of Los Angeles did deliver the opening prayer at the Democratic Convention in 2000. Although generally avoiding political issues, Cardinal Mahony did mention the moral urgency of protecting unborn human life.

