Massachusetts pregnancy center sues governor for misleading ad campaign

August 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Massachusetts charity that operates 21 pregnancy-help centers has filed suit against Governor Maura Healey, charging that a state-sponsored ad campaign is an effort to harass and intimidate their pro-life work.

The lawsuit, filed by the Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center and the American Center for Law & Justice, seeks an injunction to halt a million-dollar public ad campaign that accuses pregnancy-help centers of deceptive advertising, and claims that the centers are a threat to women’s health.

