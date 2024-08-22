Catholic World News

Theme song released for papal visit to Singapore

August 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Singapore has released “One Church, One People” as the theme song for the upcoming papal journey there.

The song was composed by Ethan Hsu, a member of Mystic Font, a Singapore Catholic musical group.

The Southeast Asian nation of 6.0 million (map) is 22% Christian, 16% Muslim, 15% Buddhist, and 5% Hindu, with 36% adhering to Chinese folk religion.

