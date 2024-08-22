Catholic World News

No American groups present at 2 consecutive papal general audiences

August 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: No groups from the United States were present at the Pope’s August 21 general audience, according to the Vatican newspaper.

L’Osservatore Romano reported that groups of the faithful from Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, France, Côte d’Ivoire, England, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Brazil were present at the audience.

At the previous general audience, held on August 7, no American groups were present—a rare, if not unprecedented departure from the habitual American presence at audiences in recent decades.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!