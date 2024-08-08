Catholic World News

No American groups at Pope’s general audience

August 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: No groups from the United States were present at the Pope’s August 7 general audience, according to the Vatican newspaper.

L’Osservatore Romano reported that groups of the faithful from Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Cameroon, Mexico, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland were present at the audience. The absence of American pilgrimage groups at a papal general audience is perhaps unprecedented in recent decades.

At the last general audience (June 26) before the customary July hiatus, nine pilgrimage groups from the United States were present.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

