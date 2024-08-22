Catholic World News

Excommunicated Archbishop Viganò fears for life, lashes out at Cardinal Bertone

August 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who last month was declared automatically excommunicated, said in an interview with Il Messaggero that he fears for his life. He also lashed out at Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, Pope Benedict’s Secretary of State.

Archbishop Viganò, now 83, was Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City State from 2009 to 2011 and apostolic nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016. He said that “there had been almost no attempts to resolve the disagreements between him and the Vatican over the years, and that he never received any private communication from Vatican authorities,” according to Crux.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

