Nicaraguan dictatorship exiles 2 priests

August 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The regime of Daniel Ortega has sent two priests into exile in Rome.

Fathers Denis Martínez García and Father Leonel Balmaceda were recently arrested. Both belong to dioceses governed by Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who is also living in exile.

Vatican News, citing an exiled Nicaraguan researcher, reported that “since the eruption of the crisis in the country in 2018, 245 religious figures have been forced into exile or expelled.”

