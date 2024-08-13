Catholic World News

Dictatorship in Nicaragua arrests 2 more priests and 2 laywomen

August 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The regime of Daniel Ortega has arrested Father Denis Martínez García, Father Leonel Balmaceda, Carmen María Sáenz Martínez, and Lesbia Gutiérrez.

Father Martínez García, a seminary staff member, ministered in the Diocese of Matagalpa, where Sáenz Martínez was a canonist and Gutiérrez was a Caritas staff member. Father Balmaceda was a pastor in the Diocese of Estelí.

Both dioceses are governed by Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was imprisoned by the regime and then sent into exile.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!