Ugandan LGBTQ+ activist meets with Pope

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Clare Byarugaba, a Ugandan LGBTQ+ advocate, has met with Pope Francis.

“Honoured to meet @Pontifex,” she tweeted. “I briefed on the ruinous impact of the Uganda’s *two in a decade Anti-LGBTIQ rights Laws*#AHA23 and the gross human rights violations therein. He reiterated;—Discrimination is a sin and violence against LGBTIQ communities is Unacceptable.”

