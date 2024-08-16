Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops decry liturgical abuses

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Nigeria have issued a stern message to priests, denouncing liturgical abuses and ordering priests to obey Church liturgical guidelines.

“It is with deep concern and righteous indignation that we observe an alarming increase in aberrations during worship across our nation,” the bishops wrote. “The liturgy is not a private playground for personal innovation. It is a sacred trust, handed down by the Church, which must be celebrated according to the established norms and traditions.”

